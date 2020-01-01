Death toll from Melville New Year’s shooting rises to 3
Sources at the Helen Joseph Hospital have told Eyewitness News that a third person died at the facility, while another remains critical.
JOHANNESBURG - The death toll after the Melville shooting in the early hours of the morning has now risen from two to three.
It’s believed that an altercation ensued between New Year revellers and the gunman returned a while later - firing shots from a car.
According to police, the shooting took place just after 01:00 on New Year's day at Poppy’s Restaurant on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 7th Avenue in Melville.
"It is reported that a BMW SUV approached from 7th Avenue and suddenly, multiple shots were allegedly fired from the BMW at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant. Eight people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene, while six were rushed to nearby hospitals with two of the six in a critical condition. Both the deceased were women aged between 30 and 40."
Sources at the Helen Joseph Hospital have told Eyewitness News that a third person died at the facility, while another remains critical.
Shop owners in Melville have expressed shock after the shooting outside Poppy’s Restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
One shop owner has been operating in Melville for more than ten years now and said he had never seen anything like this before.
“Now I’m scared. This is a scary life now.”
Another man who runs a restaurant in the area said they had complained numerous times about noise coming from Poppy’s.
“This is pretty much what happens in Melville in certain places. They operate as restaurants, but they don’t have entertainment licences and they have loud DJs up until 2 or 3 in the morning.”
《Melville》#RV14, #RV10, #A23 and #A09 attended to a mass shooting in Melville. Multiple patients with injuries ranging from critical to serious were transported to hospitals by Emer-G-Med and other services. Unfortunately two patients succumbed to their injuries. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/EXgRoAghu2— EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) January 1, 2020
More in Local
-
Public urged to be safe at beaches across SA
-
CT welcomes new year with Tweede Nuwe Jaar events
-
Parly Health Committee aims to conclude NHI Bill public hearings in February
-
12 injured in New Year's Day crash near Richards Bay
-
eThekwini Mayor: Police, NPA must be left to act against corrupt councillors
-
Public urged to hand over weapons during gun amnesty
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.