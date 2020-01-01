Death toll from Melville New Year’s shooting rises to 3

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Death toll from Melville New Year’s shooting rises to 3

Sources at the Helen Joseph Hospital have told Eyewitness News that a third person died at the facility, while another remains critical.

Poppy's Restaurant in Melville where 8 people were shot at in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of 1 January 2020. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
Poppy's Restaurant in Melville where 8 people were shot at in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of 1 January 2020. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll after the Melville shooting in the early hours of the morning has now risen from two to three.

It’s believed that an altercation ensued between New Year revellers and the gunman returned a while later - firing shots from a car.

According to police, the shooting took place just after 01:00 on New Year's day at Poppy’s Restaurant on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 7th Avenue in Melville.

"It is reported that a BMW SUV approached from 7th Avenue and suddenly, multiple shots were allegedly fired from the BMW at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant. Eight people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene, while six were rushed to nearby hospitals with two of the six in a critical condition. Both the deceased were women aged between 30 and 40."

Sources at the Helen Joseph Hospital have told Eyewitness News that a third person died at the facility, while another remains critical.

Shop owners in Melville have expressed shock after the shooting outside Poppy’s Restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One shop owner has been operating in Melville for more than ten years now and said he had never seen anything like this before.

“Now I’m scared. This is a scary life now.”

Another man who runs a restaurant in the area said they had complained numerous times about noise coming from Poppy’s.

“This is pretty much what happens in Melville in certain places. They operate as restaurants, but they don’t have entertainment licences and they have loud DJs up until 2 or 3 in the morning.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA