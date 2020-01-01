Death toll from Melville New Year’s shooting rises to 3

Sources at the Helen Joseph Hospital have told Eyewitness News that a third person died at the facility, while another remains critical.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll after the Melville shooting in the early hours of the morning has now risen from two to three.

It’s believed that an altercation ensued between New Year revellers and the gunman returned a while later - firing shots from a car.

According to police, the shooting took place just after 01:00 on New Year's day at Poppy’s Restaurant on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 7th Avenue in Melville.

"It is reported that a BMW SUV approached from 7th Avenue and suddenly, multiple shots were allegedly fired from the BMW at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant. Eight people were shot, two of whom were declared dead on the scene, while six were rushed to nearby hospitals with two of the six in a critical condition. Both the deceased were women aged between 30 and 40."

Shop owners in Melville have expressed shock after the shooting outside Poppy’s Restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One shop owner has been operating in Melville for more than ten years now and said he had never seen anything like this before.

“Now I’m scared. This is a scary life now.”

Another man who runs a restaurant in the area said they had complained numerous times about noise coming from Poppy’s.

“This is pretty much what happens in Melville in certain places. They operate as restaurants, but they don’t have entertainment licences and they have loud DJs up until 2 or 3 in the morning.”