CT welcomes new year with Tweede Nuwe Jaar events
Dramatically painted faces, sequins, glitter, brightly coloured outfits, the beating of drums and ringing of tambourines are just some of the things Capetonians can look forward to.
CAPE TOWN - It's that time of the year again! Minstrel troupes and Malay choir groups are putting final preparations in place to ensure residents welcome the new year in signature Cape Town tradition.
New Year's celebrations will be held across the city from today.
The City of Cape Town says security staff will be deployed to ensure the safety of all those who are attending the Minstrel celebratory events.
Dramatically painted faces, sequins, glitter, brightly coloured outfits, the beating of drums and ringing of tambourines are just some of the things Capetonians can look forward to.
Minstrel competitions are set to get underway at the Athlone Stadium and Florida Park Stadium in Belhar today.
Crowds of tens of thousands of people are expected to line up along the parade route from District Six to the Bo-Kaap for the annual Cape Town Street Parade on Saturday.
The Tweede Nuwe Jaar road march has for years celebrated the heritage and rich history of the people of the Mother City.
The City's Richard Bosman said extensive safety plans have been put in place by the city and SAPS.
More in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.