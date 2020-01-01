CT welcomes new year with Tweede Nuwe Jaar events

Dramatically painted faces, sequins, glitter, brightly coloured outfits, the beating of drums and ringing of tambourines are just some of the things Capetonians can look forward to.

CAPE TOWN - It's that time of the year again! Minstrel troupes and Malay choir groups are putting final preparations in place to ensure residents welcome the new year in signature Cape Town tradition.

New Year's celebrations will be held across the city from today.

The City of Cape Town says security staff will be deployed to ensure the safety of all those who are attending the Minstrel celebratory events.

Minstrel competitions are set to get underway at the Athlone Stadium and Florida Park Stadium in Belhar today.

Crowds of tens of thousands of people are expected to line up along the parade route from District Six to the Bo-Kaap for the annual Cape Town Street Parade on Saturday.

The Tweede Nuwe Jaar road march has for years celebrated the heritage and rich history of the people of the Mother City.

The City's Richard Bosman said extensive safety plans have been put in place by the city and SAPS.