12 injured in New Year's Day crash near Richards Bay

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service arrived on scene and found that a minibus taxi had rolled after being in a collision with a car.

Twelve people were injured in a crash on the N2 between Richards Bay and Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal around 10am on New Year's Day. Picture: Arrive Alive.
Twelve people were injured in a crash on the N2 between Richards Bay and Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal around 10am on New Year's Day. Picture: Arrive Alive.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve people were injured in a crash on the N2 between Richards Bay and Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal around 10am on New Year's Day.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service arrived on scene and found that a minibus taxi had rolled after being in a collision with a car.

Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found 12 occupants that had sustained injuries, one of which had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to hospital.

Four occupants sustained serious injuries while the remaining seven occupants sustained minor injuries.
The N2 was closed as emergency services were busy on-scene attending to the patients.

FIVE KILLED IN LIMPOPO N1 ACCIDENT

Five people were killed following an accident along the N1 just outside Polokwane in Limpopo last night.
The accident happened after a motor vehicle collided with a petrol tanker.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said four people died at the scene while the fifth person succumbed to their injuries in hospital on Wednesday morning. The driver of the petrol tanker was taken to hospital.

WESTERN CAPE RECORDS FOUR ROAD DEATHS IN NEW YEAR

Four motorists have been killed in the Western Cape since the start of the new year.

Since midnight traffic authorities reported a crash on the N2 inbound just before Baden Powell.

One person was killed while three others, including a nine-year-old girl, were seriously injured.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says another incident was reported near Ndluli outside Ceres, where a driver lost control of the vehicle when it overturned, leaving three people dead.

