Zille: Cartoon I retweeted is rejecting stereotypes

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Zille: Cartoon I retweeted is rejecting stereotypes

The cartoon, which depicts a conversation between a white person - who is accused of taking land - while a black man is accused of rape, has caused heated debate on Twitter.

Helen Zille was announced as the DA's new Federal Council chairperson on 20 October 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Helen Zille was announced as the DA's new Federal Council chairperson on 20 October 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Helen Zille said the reason why she retweeted a cartoon drawn by cartoonist Jerm was to highlight generalisations associated with race.

The cartoon has caused heated debate on Twitter.

It depicts a conversation between a white person - who is accused of taking land - while a black man is accused of rape.

Both deny being involved in either instance.

She said the cartoonist was trying to make a point, highlighting how the two races were stereotyped.

"The most basic reading of that cartoon will show you that the cartoon is rejecting the stereotypes. He [the cartoonist] is undermining the stereotypes, he's laughing at the stereotypes, he's using satire to debunk the stereotypes."

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA