Zille: Cartoon I retweeted is rejecting stereotypes

The cartoon, which depicts a conversation between a white person - who is accused of taking land - while a black man is accused of rape, has caused heated debate on Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Helen Zille said the reason why she retweeted a cartoon drawn by cartoonist Jerm was to highlight generalisations associated with race.

Both deny being involved in either instance.

This aptly captures the fallacy and racism behind race generalizations. pic.twitter.com/a4Q32WfdTN — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 29, 2019

It's a cartoon of two people accusing each other falsely of heinous crimes in the basis of their race. That is despicable. You really have to do a lot of contortioning to twist the meaning of that cartoon. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 30, 2019

Astounding. I post a tweet to show how WRONG and HATEFUL all race-based generalisations are, and I get accused of making race-based generalisations. Either the problem of reading-for-meaning is worse than we thought or this is just willful misrepresentation. I suspect the latter. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) December 30, 2019

She said the cartoonist was trying to make a point, highlighting how the two races were stereotyped.

"The most basic reading of that cartoon will show you that the cartoon is rejecting the stereotypes. He [the cartoonist] is undermining the stereotypes, he's laughing at the stereotypes, he's using satire to debunk the stereotypes."