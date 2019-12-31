Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda

After Dlamini incident, Mountain Club of SA flooded with complaints
Local
South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda.
JOHANNESBURG - Ugandan police have confirmed South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from the country.
The artist was due to perform in the country. According to authorities, she was detained by immigration officials for not have the correct working visa.
Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga said: “It was done by our officials so that we maintain the integrity of our immigration rules for all visitors to our country. We are hopeful that Ms Yvonne will once again visit our country when she applies for the correct visa.”
