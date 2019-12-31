View all in Latest
Yvonne Chaka Chaka deported from Uganda

South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda.

FILE: Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: EWN
FILE: Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ugandan police have confirmed South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from the country.

The artist was due to perform in the country. According to authorities, she was detained by immigration officials for not have the correct working visa.

Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga said: “It was done by our officials so that we maintain the integrity of our immigration rules for all visitors to our country. We are hopeful that Ms Yvonne will once again visit our country when she applies for the correct visa.”

More in Lifestyle

