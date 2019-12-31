Tshwane ANC planning another no-confidence motion against Mokgalapa

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said that it planned to bring another motion of no confidence against Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa when council resumes next year.

Last Friday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) won it's bid to hold on to the metro, with the High Court in Pretoria ruling that all decisions made at a council sitting earlier this month be set aside pending the outcome of an urgent review of the proceedings.

Mokgalapa was removed as mayor, along with Speaker Katlego Mathebe, through a motion of no confidence.

The DA approached the court, claiming the processes the council followed were flawed.

The ANC's Kgosi Maepa: "There are a number of problems that have been identified in Olievenhoutbosch, in the areas of Laudium. There's a big problem of cable theft in Soshanguve because there's no infrastructure maintenance or even people going to do basic services... huge sanitation problems."