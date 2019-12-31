Sorry Cape Town, no designated areas for fireworks tonight - City

Operating a public fireworks display without a permit is not allowed in terms of the by-law.

CAPE TOWN - There will be no designated areas where Capetonians can set off fireworks for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In terms of the Explosives Act, residents could be liable to a fine if they proceed to discharge fireworks.

The municipality’s decision has been welcomed by the Cape Of Good Hope SPCA.

The City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said: “The absence of designated sights for fireworks improved safety across the city during Diwali and Guy Fawkes. The City is not designating any sights for New Year’s Eve.”