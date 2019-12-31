SANParks waiting on independent probe into Nic Dlamini incident
SANParks said they would determine exactly how professional cyclist Nicholas Dlamini broke his arm during an altercation with park rangers.
JOHANNESBURG - SANParks said they would determine exactly how professional cyclist Nicholas Dlamini broke his arm during an altercation with park rangers.
SANParks has reacted to the public outcry after officially suspending five of its rangers.
The rangers said that Dlamini failed to pay an entrance fee to cycle in an area of the Table Mountain National Park.
Cellphone footage showed one of the rangers holding his arm behind his back.
The five park rangers will now have to answer questions about what exactly happened last week when Dlamini was apprehended.
Spokesperson Rey Thakuli said there would be an independent investigation.
"It's the subject of an investigation. Obviously, if you are dealing with these kinds of issues, you can't really say whether they were aggressive or not, we wouldn't want to prejudice them against anybody. Nic Dlamini will come and make his statement and the rangers will make their statements and we're just waiting for the process to proceed."
Dlamini, who underwent surgery on his injured arm, has been discharged from hospital and said he would be taking legal action.
He will need to undergo physiotherapy and there are questions about his cycling future.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Concerned Kliptown residents form committee to deal with gang violence
-
DBE pleased with successful matric exams as it finalises results
-
Hawks arrest 2 for stealing fuel worth more than R3m
-
Kliptown residents take justice into their own hands over gang violence fears
-
CT cops stationed outside church after conflict among foreign nationals
-
Concerns raised over SA consumer debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.