SANParks waiting on independent probe into Nic Dlamini incident

JOHANNESBURG - SANParks said they would determine exactly how professional cyclist Nicholas Dlamini broke his arm during an altercation with park rangers.

SANParks has reacted to the public outcry after officially suspending five of its rangers.

The rangers said that Dlamini failed to pay an entrance fee to cycle in an area of the Table Mountain National Park.

Cellphone footage showed one of the rangers holding his arm behind his back.

The five park rangers will now have to answer questions about what exactly happened last week when Dlamini was apprehended.

Spokesperson Rey Thakuli said there would be an independent investigation.

"It's the subject of an investigation. Obviously, if you are dealing with these kinds of issues, you can't really say whether they were aggressive or not, we wouldn't want to prejudice them against anybody. Nic Dlamini will come and make his statement and the rangers will make their statements and we're just waiting for the process to proceed."

Dlamini, who underwent surgery on his injured arm, has been discharged from hospital and said he would be taking legal action.

He will need to undergo physiotherapy and there are questions about his cycling future.