Police increase visibility in Kliptown after 4 killed in gang violence

JOHANNESBURG - The police said they had increased visibility in Kliptown, Soweto after four people were killed by gangs in the area.



Residents said they had been living in fear.

They said that since Christmas Day, three people had been stabbed to death and another person shot dead.

In response last week, a gang member was set alight allegedly by members of the community.

Residents said that it had been three months now since members of the notorious DSS gang began terrorising them.

A single mother of two said that she was forced to sleep early and make sure that her children were home before sunset.

"I stay alone with small children. Seven PM is still very early but I have to make sure that they are in the house because people are dying. It's bad."

A man known as Charles said that they were sick and tired of crime in their area.

"We fear for our lives, that's why we always stay in groups because we don't know who is next to die."

The police said that they were monitoring the area.