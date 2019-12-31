Plettenberg Bay venue cans NYE fireworks display
The Grand Africa Lookout Beach has opted for a laser light display to bring the magic as the crowd counts down to the end of the decade.
CAPE TOWN - As concerns over the harms of fireworks rise, a popular New Year's Eve hangout in Plettenberg Bay has decided to slash the traditional fireworks display.
Voices for African Wildlife, which has expressed outrage over the fireworks display at the V&A Waterfront, is celebrating this eco-friendly choice.
The organisation's Kenesias Dambakurima: "In a country where animal rights are not respected, where the corporates don't want to migrate from the use of fireworks to other options which are safer and environmentally friendlier, this is something that we celebrate."
And this may be the last time you hear the fireworks at the V&A Waterfront as various groups continue to put pressure on management to transition to greener alternatives.
The V&A Waterfront's Donald Kau was tight-lipped on what next year's festivities may look like.
"The primary concern is around the sound effects, there is a lot of environmental concern in terms of what the actual impact of the fireworks display will be. We will look at all options."
