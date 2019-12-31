Overberg bans fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

Fire officials in the region have warned residents there is only one designated area for the use of fireworks on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities in the Overberg region are on high alert ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Crews were stretched to the limit last week due after a runaway blaze caused severe damage in the Overberg and Winelands districts.

Overberg fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys has pleaded with residents to refrain from using Chinese lanterns during New Year’s Eve celebrations, as they cannot be controlled and could result in the spread of devastating veld fires.

“There will be law enforcement officers and fire services on standby.”

Geldenhuys said except for one designated area, Struisbaai Main Beach, there is a total ban on the use of fireworks in the Overberg region.

About two weeks ago in Greyton, a fire destroyed acres of vegetation and several farm structures. The Blue Hippo farm was completely gutted.

Preliminary investigations showed the blaze that had been raging for more than a week was started by two children at the nature reserve.