New parental leave law welcomed
The changes see more parental leave granted to new fathers and parents of surrogate children.
JOHANNESBURG - New labour regulations granting new parents at least 10 days of paid leave have been broadly welcomed.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed new amendments into law - they come into effect on 1 January.
The changes see more parental leave granted to new fathers and parents of surrogate children.
Trade union federation Cosatu’s Matthews Parks said the new laws would go a long way in assisting new parents.
"They will have to apply for leave from the employer and produce a birth certificate with the name on it if required, and we hope they take the opportunity to bond with the child and take care of the child and to give support to the mother as she recovers from giving birth."
The labour law amendments also adjust Section 27 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act in relation to family responsibility.
The three family responsibility days currently granted to workers when a child is born will be replaced by parental leave.
However, for all other employees, the family responsibility leave remains intact.
