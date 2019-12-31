Mother of murdered Storms River teen hopes killer remains in jail for good

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Mother of murdered Storms River teen hopes killer remains in jail for good

The accused appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on Monday. He was denied bail and will be back in court next month.

Allisandre Floors. Picture: Supplied.
Allisandre Floors. Picture: Supplied.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The mother of slain teenager Allissandre Floors said she hoped her daughter's alleged attacker - a family member - remained behind bars for good.

The accused appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on Monday. He was denied bail and will be back in court next month.

Floors (16) was reported missing last week and a few days later her uncle confessed to her murder. He then led the police to her body which he hid in a plantation a few kilometers away from her Storms River home.

The family's spokesperson Donalda Bantom said that the community in the small village assisted in the 41-year-old man's arrest.

"They went to his house because they found out that he was the last one that was with her. When they approached them, he came at them with a panga but they told him 'We just want to know where the body is, we just want to bury her.'"

Bantom said the family could not believe one of their own could be so cruel.

"We're very shocked because it's a family member. I've asked Allisandra's mother how she's doing and she said that should just throw the key [to the accused's jail cell] away."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA