Mother of murdered Storms River teen hopes killer remains in jail for good

CAPE TOWN - The mother of slain teenager Allissandre Floors said she hoped her daughter's alleged attacker - a family member - remained behind bars for good.

The accused appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on Monday. He was denied bail and will be back in court next month.

Floors (16) was reported missing last week and a few days later her uncle confessed to her murder. He then led the police to her body which he hid in a plantation a few kilometers away from her Storms River home.

The family's spokesperson Donalda Bantom said that the community in the small village assisted in the 41-year-old man's arrest.

"They went to his house because they found out that he was the last one that was with her. When they approached them, he came at them with a panga but they told him 'We just want to know where the body is, we just want to bury her.'"

Bantom said the family could not believe one of their own could be so cruel.

"We're very shocked because it's a family member. I've asked Allisandra's mother how she's doing and she said that should just throw the key [to the accused's jail cell] away."