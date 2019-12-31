Man accused of stabbing taxi guard to death due in court
The victim was stabbed to death on the corner of Voortrekker Road and Jakes Gerwel Drive on Sunday following an altercation.
CAPE TOWN - A man arrested in connection with the murder of a taxi guard in Goodwood is expected to appear in court this week.
According to police, the two guards who worked on different taxis were arguing about a passenger when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the back. He died on the scene.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk said: “The suspect jumped into a quantum taxi and fled the scene. An investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.”
