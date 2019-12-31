Forum: Livestock totalling R1.24bn stolen in SA

The National Stocktheft Prevention Forum’s data shows Kwazulu-Natal, the Free State and Eastern Cape as the provinces where the most cattle have gone missing over this period.

CAPE TOWN - Livestock totalling more than R1 billion has been stolen in South Africa during the 2018/2019 year.

The forum has described livestock theft in the county as an economic and emotional crime.

The forum said livestock totalling R1.24 billion are gone.

Forum chairperson Willie Clack said a shortage of resources reduces efforts to clamp down on livestock theft.

During the 2018/2019 period, 110,000 sheep were also taken. Cattle worth around R860 million has been stolen.