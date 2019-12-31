KFC proposal couple ready to say 'I do'

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi's love story will usher the country into the New Year with their fairytale wedding taking place on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's favourite couple Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi are ready to walk down the aisle again - this time to a dream wedding.

The couple won over the country after a video went viral of Mkansi proposing to Soldaat in a KFC in the Vaal.

The pair has announced that only family and close friends will be attending the wedding celebration, which will be at an undisclosed venue.

But not all is lost - Eyewitness News will be giving the country front row seats to SA's most anticipated event.

The couple made global headlines last month after Mkansi decided he would do something different and proposed at the KFC.

South Africans immediately reacted to Mkansi's simple gesture of love with several companies, celebrities and individuals pledging various items and services to make their wedding day extra special.

This included Precious the planner, who has co-ordinated the entire wedding.

KFC's Zinhle Modiselle said that the couple was ready to say "I do".

"They have tried on their clothes, chosen the bridesmaids, had pamper sessions, been at the venue several times to decide on the menu and decorations and all preparations are all good."

While many have taken to social media to express their disappointment on the wedding being a private affair, Eyewitness News will live stream the event.