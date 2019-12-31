Judge Dennis Davis: SA can expect significant closure of tax gap
He headed a committee which was tasked with examining various aspects of the country’s tax system.
CAPE TOWN - Judge Dennis Davis said there would be a significant closure of the tax gap.
South Africa’s facing a tax collection shortfall of R50 billion.
Davis said that VAT fraud, among other issues, was to blame.
“There are clearly people setting up shell companies. What they do is they claim an input tax credit, which they’re not entitled to.”
Despite this, Davis said things were changing.
“We are going to see a significant closure of the tax gap, which I didn’t think was possible.”
