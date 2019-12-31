View all in Latest
Judge Dennis Davis: SA can expect significant closure of tax gap

He headed a committee which was tasked with examining various aspects of the country’s tax system.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Judge Dennis Davis said there would be a significant closure of the tax gap.

He headed a committee which was tasked with examining various aspects of the country’s tax system.

South Africa’s facing a tax collection shortfall of R50 billion.

Davis said that VAT fraud, among other issues, was to blame.

“There are clearly people setting up shell companies. What they do is they claim an input tax credit, which they’re not entitled to.”

Despite this, Davis said things were changing.

“We are going to see a significant closure of the tax gap, which I didn’t think was possible.”

