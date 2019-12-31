Jet fuel pipeline explodes in Alberton, residents evacuated from affected area

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni emergency services are on the scene of a jet fuel pipeline that has caught fire in Alberton.

It's not yet clear what sparked the blaze, however, officials said that people living near the affected area on Philip Street had been evacuated.

The Ekhuruleni emergency service's Eric Maloka: "People around the vicinity have been evacuated to a safe place and the fire department is already fighting the fire."