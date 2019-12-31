ICYMI: Watch the full KFC wedding
Eyewitness News | South Africa's favourite couple, Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, walked down the aisle again - this time to a dream wedding. The couple won over the country after a video went viral of Mkansi proposing to Soldaat in a KFC in the Vaal.
More in Multimedia
-
WATCH: KFC proposal couple ready to say 'I do'
-
Buzzwords for 2019
-
Three surviving initiates are still traumatised - Maile
-
High profile deaths in 2019
-
2019's year of protests
-
CARTOON: Reconciliation Day
-
EFF top 6 nominations
-
Daily Maverick is a political instrument for the cabal - Shivambu
-
90% of EFF delegates have been registered - Shivambu
-
Mathys: No VBS money used for EFF conference
-
Local break: Zozibini wins Miss Universe and Kabza De Small buys his friend a car
-
Gardee: Delegates pouring in for EFF conference
-
I am suing all those involved: Khama
-
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
-
Spending Christmas at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital
-
Local break: Latest on Enhle & Black Coffee, Rapping like Faith & Moonchild Sannelly’s malaria scare
-
Herman Mashaba's legacy as City of Joburg mayor
-
VIDEO: Blink and you might miss the fall of the Bank of Lisbon
-
Bank of Lisbon falls
-
'Every siren makes me think of him' - Father of fallen firefighter
-
Corpse taken to Old Mutual office as proof of death
-
‘Die Bokke must fall’ - EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
-
How They Do It: The Nedbank Golf Challenge
-
Fans across the Mother City celebrate with Bokke
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.