eThekwini makes close to R3bn as holidaymakers descend on Durban

Durban is one of the country’s premium tourist destinations, given its scenic location and beaches along the warm Indian Ocean.

JOHANNESBURG - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city has met its revenue target of close to R3 billion for the festive season.

Kaunda spoke to Eyewitness News at the Durban beachfront, where thousands of holidaymakers have gathered to close off the year.

Kaunda said the city expects to generate more income as tourists are should spend more during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Durban is one of the country’s premium tourist destinations, given its scenic location and beaches along the warm Indian Ocean.

Several tourists have told **EWN **they’ve come to the city to relax after a tumultuous year for the country.

Sidney Kelly, from Johannesburg, said he was looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve in Durban.

Abdul Peerbha, from Zeerust in the North West, said he brought his whole family to the city.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakha Mayisela said several hotels are fully booked and tickets for some New Year’s Eve parties have already been sold out.

Mayor Kaunda said despite eThekwini experiencing some gloomy weather during the festive season, local businesses have seen increased revenue.

“There has been tremendous growth. We have already contributed about 2.7 billion towards the GDP.”

The metro police’s Victor Zungu said they had prepared safety and security measures for the large crowds.

“We have roadblocks planned and a deployment plan. All our deployments are in place.”

City officials said over 8,000 jobs were created since the beginning of the festive season.