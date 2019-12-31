EC man who killed neighbours with bush knife due in court

Three more people who tried to stop the man during the killing spree were wounded and hospitalised.

CAPE TOWN - A man who allegedly killed three neighbours with a bush knife after his family managed to escape the attack is appearing in court on Tuesday.

The attack happened in a village in Centane on Sunday.

A neighbourhood in the Khabakazi locality has been left in shock following this weekend’s bush knife attack.

Police said the suspect tried to attack his family with the weapon, but they had managed to get away from him.

He however returned and attacked the neighbours with the bush knife.

As a result, two women, aged 39 and 52, and one teenager aged 17, were killed.

Three people who witnessed the attack and tried to stop him are lucky to be alive.

They were wounded and have been hospitalised.

Police could not confirm what the motive for the attack was but have condemned the murders of the three females.

The suspect faces three charges of murder and three attempted murder charges.