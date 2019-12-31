Alberton pipeline fire under control - Ekurhuleni EMS

Those living near the affected area on Philip Street have been evacuated for safety reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni emergency services said that they've managed to contain a secondary blaze in Alberton after a jet fuel pipeline caught fire.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The Ekurhuleni emergency service's Maswati Mdluli: "We also currently have rain that's hindering the operation as it is mixing with the product but the situation is under control."