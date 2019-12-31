View all in Latest
Alberton pipeline fire under control - Ekurhuleni EMS

Those living near the affected area on Philip Street have been evacuated for safety reasons.

An aerial view of the fuel jet pipeline fire in Alberton on 31 December 2019. Picture: @Abramjee/Twitter
An aerial view of the fuel jet pipeline fire in Alberton on 31 December 2019. Picture: @Abramjee/Twitter
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni emergency services said that they've managed to contain a secondary blaze in Alberton after a jet fuel pipeline caught fire.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Those living near the affected area on Philip Street have been evacuated for safety reasons.

The Ekurhuleni emergency service's Maswati Mdluli: "We also currently have rain that's hindering the operation as it is mixing with the product but the situation is under control."

Timeline

