After saying ‘I do,’ KFC couple showered with more love
The KFC couple tied the knot once again in front of their friends, family and hundreds of South Africans, with the ceremony streamed online.
JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of South Africa’s favourite couple Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi said they were honoured to witness the pair’s love story.
The KFC couple tied the knot once again in front of their friends, family and hundreds of South Africans, with the ceremony streamed online.
WATCH: KFC proposal couple ready to say 'I do'
Soldaat and Mkansi shot to fame after a video of their fast-food proposal went viral, prompting people and organisations to offer goods and services to make their wedding day unforgettable.
Mkansi's brother, Director Mkansi, said the two have brought joy to the family and to the country.
“Our wishes are to take their love to another level. The whole world is looking at them, so they need to do what is right.”
Soldaat’s aunt Khanyisile Mguni said she would not forget the day.
“It means a lot to me. I am so happy for them and I love her. I know how much they love each other, so it means everything to me.”
The couple will celebrate their union in a grand reception, where Mafikizolo and Amanda Black are expected to perform.
December 31, 2019
More in Lifestyle
-
Caitlyn Jenner opens up about Kris Jenner divorce
-
Eddie Murphy to receive the Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement Award
-
WATCH: KFC proposal couple ready to say 'I do'
-
Sharon Stone blocked on dating app
-
Officials issue warning over use of fireworks for New Year’s celebrations
-
It's official: New law sees paid parental leave for SA dads
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.