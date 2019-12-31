After saying ‘I do,’ KFC couple showered with more love

The KFC couple tied the knot once again in front of their friends, family and hundreds of South Africans, with the ceremony streamed online.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends of South Africa’s favourite couple Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi said they were honoured to witness the pair’s love story.

Soldaat and Mkansi shot to fame after a video of their fast-food proposal went viral, prompting people and organisations to offer goods and services to make their wedding day unforgettable.

Mkansi's brother, Director Mkansi, said the two have brought joy to the family and to the country.

“Our wishes are to take their love to another level. The whole world is looking at them, so they need to do what is right.”

Soldaat’s aunt Khanyisile Mguni said she would not forget the day.

“It means a lot to me. I am so happy for them and I love her. I know how much they love each other, so it means everything to me.”

The couple will celebrate their union in a grand reception, where Mafikizolo and Amanda Black are expected to perform.