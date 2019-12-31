After Dlamini incident, Mountain Club of SA flooded with complaints
In a video, shared widely on social media, a ranger was seen pushing Nic Dlamini’s arm behind his back.
CAPE TOWN - The Mountain Club of South Africa has been inundated with complaints about Table Mountain rangers.
The club put out a call for feedback after last week’s scuffle involving top cyclist Nic Dlamini.
The cyclist’s arm was broken in the altercation and an independent investigation is now under way.
Th five rangers involved have been officially suspended.
The club’s Martin Hutton-Squire said some complaints were dealt with formally.
“We have been inundated with responses. Many responses reflect the unprofessional behaviour of rangers when dealing with the public.”
Meanwhile, Dlamini, who underwent surgery on his injured arm, has been discharged from hospital and said he would be taking legal action
He will need to undergo physiotherapy and there are questions about his cycling future.
