2 die in separate drowning incidents in North West

Police said a seven-year-old lost his life in Mokgese while swimming with his friends on Monday.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two boys have drowned in two separate tragedies in the North West.

Police said a seven-year-old lost his life in Mokgese while swimming with his friends on Monday.

The police’s Adel Myburg said a 12-year-old boy also drowned in a nearby village.

“These boys went swimming. The 12-year-old got into trouble. He disappeared under the water. Police went to the scene and recovered his body. Unfortunately, he had already passed on.”

