Tensions high after refugees turn on leader at CT church
JP Balous barricaded himself inside the church while screaming foreigners instructed police to go inside.
CAPE TOWN - Refugees living in the Methodist Church in the CBD turned on one of the leaders following a dispute about a church service.
Police were called out to manage the situation on Sunday night after foreign nationals demanded that JP Balous leave the church.
They’ve been at the church since the end of October fearing xenophobic tensions.
#CTrefugees The SAPS is currently at the church after foreign nationals demanded that JP Balous one of the leaders leave the church. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/eDfhR4TPth— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2019
Angry foreign nationals stood outside the church accusing Balous of threatening and assaulting them.
Balous barricaded himself inside the church while screaming foreigners instructed police to go inside.
Refugee leader Papy Sukami said that the dispute started yesterday morning when Balous told foreigners that there would be no church service.
Sukami said that this was an abuse of power.
#CTrefugees A group of angry foreign nationals attacking a man who is apparently in JP’s group. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/14q5RIWCy1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 29, 2019
Balous was suspended from his leadership role and a fight broke out during which some of Balous’s supporters brandished machetes.
"We have bad leadership. No leader can fight. At that time already, he brought pangas and he gave it to his Burundian bodyguards and they came to fight us in the church. We went to the police because we are not gangsters, we are not fighters, just refugees."
Other refugees told Eyewitness News this was not the first time that tempers had frayed, claiming Balous had assaulted them.
"We called the police to help us because we don't want to fight."
Sakumi said that they would be heading to the police station do find out why Balous was not arrested.
More in Local
-
Social media reports saying maths pass mark lowered false - dept
-
Rangers involved in Nic Dlamini altercation to learn fate over suspensions
-
3 men disguised as Uber Eats drivers arrested in CT for armed robbery
-
ANC staff ‘nervous’ about payment of January salaries after delay
-
Still no arrests after 7 bodies found next to N12 in Ekurhuleni
-
Bok lock Eben Etzebeth denies allegations of racism, assault in interview
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.