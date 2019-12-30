Stevens Mokgalapa to know fate as Tshwane mayor in January
The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would decide on the future of Stevens Mokgalapa as Tshwane mayor next month.
On Friday, the DA won it's bid to hold on to the metro after Mokgalapa was removed as mayor and Speaker Katlego Mathebe through a motion of no confidence.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled that all decisions made at that council sitting must be set aside pending the outcome of an urgent review of the proceedings.
The DA approached the court claiming that the processes the council followed were flawed.
The vote was taken after Mokgalapa was embroiled in a controversy involving an audio clip, allegedly of a sexual nature.
The DA's Mike Moriarty: "We don't look for kangaroo courts and summary judgments. People have a right to be heard. And the same thing within our party... we have the federal legal commission and I'm given to understand that they will conclude their investigation and come up with findings in the middle of January."
