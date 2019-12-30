SANParks on Nic Dlamini probe: ‘We want a thorough job to be done’

Rangers accosted Nic Dlamini at the Silvermine Nature Reserve and demanded to see his activity permit.

CAPE TOWN – SANParks is unclear on when an investigation will be completed into the scuffle involving top cyclist Nic Dlamini.

Rangers accosted Dlamini at the Silvermine Nature Reserve and demanded to see his activity permit.

A video shows them twisting Dlamini’s arm and bundling him into a vehicle.

The cyclist’s arm was broken in the incident.

SANParks has now officially suspended the five rangers involved in the incident and has appointed an independent investigator to get to the bottom of what happened.

SANParks' Rey Thlakudi said the video that shows rangers twisting Dlamini’s arm will form part of the probe. However, the findings will not rest solely on that evidence.

“We want a thorough job to be done. We want to finish this matter as a matter of urgency.”

As for Dlamini, his sporting future remains unclear at this stage. He’s been discharged from hospital and today issued his first public statement on the matter, saying the incident was upsetting. He has thanked supporters for their messages.

In the Facebook post, he said it was unclear when he'd be back on the bike as his doctors could not give him a prognosis or recovery timeline.