SANParks on Nic Dlamini probe: ‘We want a thorough job to be done’
Rangers accosted Nic Dlamini at the Silvermine Nature Reserve and demanded to see his activity permit.
CAPE TOWN – SANParks is unclear on when an investigation will be completed into the scuffle involving top cyclist Nic Dlamini.
Rangers accosted Dlamini at the Silvermine Nature Reserve and demanded to see his activity permit.
A video shows them twisting Dlamini’s arm and bundling him into a vehicle.
The cyclist’s arm was broken in the incident.
SANParks has now officially suspended the five rangers involved in the incident and has appointed an independent investigator to get to the bottom of what happened.
SANParks' Rey Thlakudi said the video that shows rangers twisting Dlamini’s arm will form part of the probe. However, the findings will not rest solely on that evidence.
“We want a thorough job to be done. We want to finish this matter as a matter of urgency.”
As for Dlamini, his sporting future remains unclear at this stage. He’s been discharged from hospital and today issued his first public statement on the matter, saying the incident was upsetting. He has thanked supporters for their messages.
In the Facebook post, he said it was unclear when he'd be back on the bike as his doctors could not give him a prognosis or recovery timeline.
Nicholas Dlamini would like to make the following statement: Many thanks for the huge number of kind messages following...Posted by Nicholas Dlamini on Sunday, 29 December 2019
Timeline
More in Local
-
Kliptown residents take justice into their own hands over gang violence fears
-
CT cops stationed outside church after conflict among foreign nationals
-
Concerns raised over SA consumer debt
-
It’s almost time! SA readies for KFC couple’s wedding
-
Officials issue warning over use of fireworks for New Year’s celebrations
-
Nic Dlamini says SANParks incident ‘upsetting,’ as calls for witnesses made
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.