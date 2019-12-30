SANParks officially suspends rangers involved in Nicholas Dlamini altercation
In a video, a ranger was seen pushing Dlamini’s arm behind his back, with Dlamini complaining that it was broken.
JOHANNESBURG - SANParks said that the five rangers involved in a scuffle that broke top cyclist Nicholas Dlamini's arm have now been officially suspended.
A video of the incident involving Dlamini and the Table Mountain National Park rangers went viral.
In the video, a ranger was seen pushing Dlamini’s arm behind his back, with Dlamini complaining that it was broken.
SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli: "We can confirm that the five rangers that were involved in an altercation with Nic Dlamini have now been suspended after they submitted their representations. We found it necessary to suspend them and the necessary process will now unfold in terms of them being interviewed by the independent investigator that has been appointed and they will also be given an opportunity to appeal the suspensions."
Meanwhile, Dlamini has released a statement saying that he underwent surgery and was recovering.
He said that the operation went well and he would need a few weeks to recover.
Dlamini intends taking legal action and is being represented by the same firm that helped Caster Semenya in her battle with the IAAF.
More in Local
-
No load shedding for now - Eskom
-
Stevens Mokgalapa to know fate as Tshwane mayor in January
-
Man accused of kidnapping child (2) at Umhlanga mall granted bail
-
3 men arrested following violence at CT church housing foreign nationals
-
Mitchells Plain CPF calls for more police operations in area
-
After 7 bodies found on N12, SAPS, DMR to team up to curb illegal mining
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.