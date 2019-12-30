SAHRC: South Africans must ensure greater accountability for govt officials

SAHRC CEO Tseliso Thipanyane said that officials must not be allowed to do as they wish.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that South Africans should use the New Year to hold government to account more than before.

In his New Year message, the commission's CEO Tseliso Thipanyane touched on state capture, saying South Africans should learn from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

For the better part of the hearings, the commission has heard allegations of state capture by the controversial Gupta family.

The Zondo Commission also heard damning testimony from former and current senior government officials.

Former President Jacob Zuma also took the stand, implicating some senior African National Congress (ANC) members, labelling them "apartheid spies."

Thipanyane said that officials must not be allowed to do as they wish.

"We need to ensure that there's greater accountability for those we put in government to avoid things like Eskom, to avoid what is coming out of the Zondo Commission and that this doesn't happen again in our country."