Rangers involved in Nic Dlamini altercation to learn fate over suspensions
SANParks this past weekend served them with letters outlining the intention to suspend them.
CAPE TOWN - Five rangers involved in a scuffle that broke top cyclist Nicholas Dlamini's arm will face SANParks senior officials on Monday.
The men have until today to give reasons why they should not be suspended.
A Twitter video showing the heavy-handed altercation with Dlamini - a cyclist with the NTT Pro Cycling team - went viral on Friday.
SANParks' acting communications head Rey Thahkuli: "We'll certainly meet with them individually and accept their response. From there, we'll make an assessment and announce whether all five of them have been suspended. But at this particular moment, they've just been served with letters of intent to place them on probationary suspension."
Dlamini underwent an operation on his arm this weekend.
