Officials issue warning over use of fireworks for New Year’s celebrations
Fire crews were stretched to the limit last week when a runaway blaze caused severe damage in the Overberg and Winelands districts.
CAPE TOWN - Overberg fire officials have reiterated warnings about the illegal use of fireworks during New Year’s celebrations.
Except for one designated area, Struisbaai Main Beach, there is a total ban on the use of fireworks in the Overberg region.
Fire chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys said: “The only area where fireworks may be used is in between 8pm and 2am in Struisbaai. The release of Chinese lanterns are against the law as you cannot control where it lands, and it can cause damage to property.”
About two weeks ago, a fire completely gutted the blue Hippo Farm in Greyton.
Preliminary investigations showed the blaze, that had been raging for more than a week, was started by two children at the nature reserve.
Hundreds of acres of vegetation and several farm structures were destroyed.
