No load shedding for now - Eskom
Eskom said that technical teams would continue to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500 megawatts to minimise the possibility of load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it was working to prevent more breakdowns at its power stations but for now there will be no load shedding.
Earlier this month, the utility declared stage 6 load shedding due to numerous breakdowns and wet coal.
Eskom said that technical teams would continue to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500 megawatts to minimise the possibility of load shedding.
Its breakdowns were at just over 13,729MW as of 06:30am on Monday morning.
The power utility said that a drop in demand due to the holidays had helped the utility to keep the lights on.
A number of large companies cut their power consumption earlier this month, with economists concerned about the impact on the country’s growth.
Eskom then responded by saying it would keep the lights on for the festive season but there were concerns about next month.
More in Business
-
Rand strengthens, easing Sino-US tensions aid emerging currencies
-
Grim outlook on SA's economic growth for 2020
-
Eskom: Possibility of load shedding remains as system vulnerable
-
Petrol price drop announced for new year but diesel increases
-
Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for Saturday
-
Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.