No bail for SA man accused of murdering his niece
The 41-year-old man appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A man who confessed to murdering his niece has been denied bail.
Allisandre Floors, aged 16, was reported missing last week when she did not return to her Storms River home.
Later in the week, her uncle confessed to killing his niece and led police to her body.
The 41-year-old man appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate Court on Monday. He was denied bail and is due back in court next month.
A women’s rights advocacy group, SA Women Fight Back, created an online petition to oppose bail for the 41-year-old.
The group's Debbie Engelbrecht said: “So anybody who wants to sign the petition, please do so. We handed in the first one with 150 signatures and we hope for that number to increase.”
