Mitchells Plain CPF calls for more police operations in area

Over the past week, several people have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain community policing forum is calling for more police operations in the gang-infested area.

Over the past week, several people have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence.

On Saturday, 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie from Lavender Hill was laid to rest after he was hit by a stray bullet.

A woman is still recovering in hospital after she was shot and wounded in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain on Christmas Day.

The Mitchells Plain community policing forum's Lynn Phillips said they wanted to see higher police visibility, especially during the festive season.

The CPF is asking Police Minister Bheki Cele for more operations which include stop and search operations, raids and lockdowns because they said that this was the only way firearms could be extracted from communities.

"From the CPF's perspective, we'd like to see massive operations in our communities, taking cognisance of the fact that we still have shooting and killings in Mitchells Plain and in Mitchells Plain clusters specifically."

Phillips urged Cele to look at timeframes for these operations.

Phillips said there were eight police stations in the Mitchells Plain cluster and wants to see more action in gang-infested areas.

"These things happen during the day, they happen at night... house break-ins, killings and stuff like that happen in the early hours of the morning, so those are the times that they need to rotate their staff members in order to have impact."

The CPF said that the deployment of the army has had an impact as many guns had been retrieved from the streets.