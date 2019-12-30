Mitchells Plain CPF calls for more police operations in area
Over the past week, several people have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence.
CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain community policing forum is calling for more police operations in the gang-infested area.
Over the past week, several people have been caught in the crossfire of gun violence.
On Saturday, 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie from Lavender Hill was laid to rest after he was hit by a stray bullet.
A woman is still recovering in hospital after she was shot and wounded in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain on Christmas Day.
The Mitchells Plain community policing forum's Lynn Phillips said they wanted to see higher police visibility, especially during the festive season.
The CPF is asking Police Minister Bheki Cele for more operations which include stop and search operations, raids and lockdowns because they said that this was the only way firearms could be extracted from communities.
"From the CPF's perspective, we'd like to see massive operations in our communities, taking cognisance of the fact that we still have shooting and killings in Mitchells Plain and in Mitchells Plain clusters specifically."
Phillips urged Cele to look at timeframes for these operations.
Phillips said there were eight police stations in the Mitchells Plain cluster and wants to see more action in gang-infested areas.
"These things happen during the day, they happen at night... house break-ins, killings and stuff like that happen in the early hours of the morning, so those are the times that they need to rotate their staff members in order to have impact."
The CPF said that the deployment of the army has had an impact as many guns had been retrieved from the streets.
More in Local
-
Man accused of kidnapping child (2) at Umlhanga mall granted bail
-
3 men arrested following violence at CT church housing foreign nationals
-
After 7 bodies found on N12, SAPS, DMR to team up to curb illegal mining
-
Activist group to oppose bail of man accused of murdering niece (16)
-
SAHRC: South Africans must ensure greater accountability for govt officials
-
At least 84 murders in CT since mid-December, claims ACDP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.