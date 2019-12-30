Man accused of kidnapping child (2) at Umhlanga mall granted bail

Kidnapping-accused Bulose was seen on CCTV footage taking a baby from a trolley at the Pick 'n Pay at Umhlanga's Crescent Shopping Centre.

DURBAN - The man accused of kidnapping a two-year-old child at a shopping centre in Umhlanga has been granted R2,000 bail.

He was seen on CCTV footage taking the child while the grandmother was paying.

Last week, the court heard that the State had launched an investigation into Ntandoyenkosi Bulose's possible involvement with a kidnapping syndicate.

Kidnapping-accused Bulose was seen on CCTV footage taking a baby from a trolley at the Pick 'n Pay at Umhlanga's Crescent Shopping Centre.

#BREAKING: #Kidnapping accused Ntandoyenkosi Bulose has been granted R2 000 bail in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. He will next appear in court in March 2020. He has been suspended from work and forbidden entrance to the Crescent Shopping Centre in Umhlanga. @NkoRaphael https://t.co/hC2lhCfnhy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2019

He then went towards the nearest bottle store but was arrested after the child's grandmother reported him to the authorities.

As part of his bail conditions, Bulose is not allowed to enter the shopping centre or communicate with witnesses.

He has also been suspended from work and will also have to report once a week to the Ntuzuma Police Station.

He is expected back in court in March.