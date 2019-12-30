View all in Latest
It’s almost time! SA readies for KFC couple’s wedding

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, known as the KFC couple, will tie the knot at an undisclosed venue on Tuesday afternoon.

A screengrab shows Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi. Picture: KFC.
A screengrab shows Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi. Picture: KFC.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands will be turning their attention to one of the most anticipated weddings ever in the country.

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi, known as the KFC couple, will tie the knot at an undisclosed venue on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple dominated the internet last month after their engagement was captured on video. The video was widely shared on social media and went viral.

The wedding has left hundreds of South Africans buzzing with anticipation.

Numerous pledges have been made for couple after KFC asked the country to help locate the couple.

Those who made vows have kept their promises, including retail companies Puma, Aldo and Mr Price.

Land Rover and Audi and Lexus will transport the couple in style.

Food retailers Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Coca-Cola and Tiger Brands have also delivered on their promises.

Amanda Black, Mafikizolo, and Dr Tumi will also be there to keep the guests entertained.

KFC’s Zinhle Modiselle said the country can expect a wedding as authentic as the couple.

“If you really look at how the proposal went, it was so authentic. I think this stole everyone’s hearts. Tomorrow will be the same.”

While the ceremony is only open to family and close friends, Eyewitness News will be live-streaming the event.

