Hawks arrest 2 over R3 million fuel theft

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Hawks arrest 2 over R3 million fuel theft

It’s believed the pair had been travelling from the province to Gauteng.

The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team apprehended the pair following an intelligence-driven operation after information regarding four tankers reportedly transporting stolen fuel to Gauteng was received. Picture: SAPS.
The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team apprehended the pair following an intelligence-driven operation after information regarding four tankers reportedly transporting stolen fuel to Gauteng was received. Picture: SAPS.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police said they have arrested two men for stealing fuel worth more than R3 million from a Transnet station in Warden, in the Free State.

It’s believed the pair had been travelling from the province to Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said the suspects were handcuffed after a tip-off.

“The four tankers laden with stolen diesel and petrol were intercepted near a farm. The pair, both Zimbabwean nationals, will appear in court to face charges of theft and damaging essential infrastructure.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA