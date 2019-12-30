Hawks arrest 2 over R3 million fuel theft

Kliptown residents take justice into their own hands over gang violence fears
It’s believed the pair had been travelling from the province to Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - Police said they have arrested two men for stealing fuel worth more than R3 million from a Transnet station in Warden, in the Free State.
Police spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said the suspects were handcuffed after a tip-off.
“The four tankers laden with stolen diesel and petrol were intercepted near a farm. The pair, both Zimbabwean nationals, will appear in court to face charges of theft and damaging essential infrastructure.”
