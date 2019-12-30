View all in Latest
Etzebeth: The truth will come out

Four people are accusing Eben Etzebeth of using racially charged language against them outside a local pub in Langebaan five months ago.

FILE: South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the captain's run training session at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on 3 October 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: AFP
FILE: South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the captain's run training session at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on 3 October 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: AFP
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth said that the truth regarding an alleged racist incident would eventually come out.

Etzebeth allegedly attacked two men at a popular hangout in the West Coast town of Langebaan in August this year.

On Sunday, Netwerk24 reported that Etzebeth spoke about the incident in an interview with French rugby newspaper Midi Olympique.

Etzebeth (28) said that the claims made against him were completely false.

Four people are accusing Etzebeth of using racially charged language against them outside a local pub in Langebaan five months ago.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also lodged a complaint with the Equality Court regarding the incident.

Etzebeth filed papers at the Gauteng High Court in October asking the Equality Court set aside the matter.

In a Facebook post in August, the rugby player said it was completely untrue and unfounded to claim that he physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan.

He pointed out that multiple witnesses could corroborate that.

Timeline

