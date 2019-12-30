CT cops stationed outside church after conflict among foreign nationals

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

CT cops stationed outside church after conflict among foreign nationals

Violence erupted at the church on Sunday following a disagreement between rival factions on whether a Sunday service should be conducted.

Police attend to a dispute involving refugees and foreign nationals at the Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town on 29 December 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Police attend to a dispute involving refugees and foreign nationals at the Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town on 29 December 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The situation at the Central Methodist Mission on Greenmarket Square was calm on Monday.

The church is hosting hundreds of refugees and foreign nationals. They’re part of the national refugee grouping that wants the UNHCR to airlift them out of South Africa because of the threat of xenophobic violence.

Violence erupted at the church on Sunday following a disagreement between rival factions on whether a Sunday service should be conducted.

At least 60 voices raised against the self-styled leader of the refugee group JP Balous.

Pandemonium broke out when the group split in two and started hurling accusations at one another on Sunday night.

One leader, Papy Sukami accuses Balous of having his own interests at heart, not caring the rest of the refugees.

“After praying, we called the people out. We told him that he’s abusing his power. We told him that heeds to respect others. He has separated the Burundians and Congolese.”

Balous, on the other hand, said Sakumi and other foreign nationals are involved with illegal activities at the church premises.

“I gave the rules that would stop crime. When I stood up against that, they made me the bad person. They’re giving Papy money.”

On Sunday night, police had to be called to defuse the situation in the Methodist Mission. They will remain stationed outside the church to keep an eye on things.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA