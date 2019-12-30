Bad weather sees SAA cancel flights to and from Mauritius
The embattled state airliner has taken the decision after airspace closures linked to tropical storm Calvinia, which could intensify into a cyclone by the time it reaches the island.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has canceled flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius due to adverse weather conditions.
SAA's Tlali Tlali: "Flight SAA 190 which was due to operate between Johannesburg and Mauritius, as well as Flight SAA 191 that was due to operate from Mauritius to Johannesburg, have been canceled for the day. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience these cancellations may have caused our customers."
