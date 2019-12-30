-
Activist group to oppose bail of man accused of murdering niece (16)
SA Women Fight Back said that they were outraged by the murder of the teenager and ran an online petition to oppose bail for the 41-year-old accused.
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Last week, the body of Allishandre Floors was found at a plantation about 10 kilometres outside Storms River, Tsitsikamma.
She went missing from her home on 22 December.
SA Women Fight Back said that they were outraged by the murder of the teenager and ran an online petition to oppose bail for the 41-year-old accused.
The 16-year-old Floors was a pupil at George High School.
The teenager's uncle confessed to the murder and led police to her body.
Police confirmed that he was the last person to be seen with the teenager.
SA Women Fight Back’s Debbie Engelbrecht said that they would hand over the petition and added that more needed to be done to protect women in South Africa.
"It's just unacceptable. There are just too many women and children dying. This is not right and we are going to do whatever we can to stop it, to fight the system in a way that's going to work and to see what change we can bring."
Timeline
