Activist group to oppose bail of man accused of murdering niece (16)

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Activist group to oppose bail of man accused of murdering niece (16)

SA Women Fight Back said that they were outraged by the murder of the teenager and ran an online petition to oppose bail for the 41-year-old accused.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Last week, the body of Allishandre Floors was found at a plantation about 10 kilometres outside Storms River, Tsitsikamma.

She went missing from her home on 22 December.

SA Women Fight Back said that they were outraged by the murder of the teenager and ran an online petition to oppose bail for the 41-year-old accused.

The 16-year-old Floors was a pupil at George High School.

The teenager's uncle confessed to the murder and led police to her body.

Police confirmed that he was the last person to be seen with the teenager.

SA Women Fight Back’s Debbie Engelbrecht said that they would hand over the petition and added that more needed to be done to protect women in South Africa.

"It's just unacceptable. There are just too many women and children dying. This is not right and we are going to do whatever we can to stop it, to fight the system in a way that's going to work and to see what change we can bring."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA