3 men arrested following violence at CT church housing foreign nationals

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

3 men arrested following violence at CT church housing foreign nationals

Police were deployed to the Central Methodist Mission Church, adjacent to Greenmarket Square, on Sunday night when the refugees’ disagreement over leadership escalated.

Police make their presence felt at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town on 30 December 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Police make their presence felt at the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town on 30 December 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three men were arrested following Sunday night’s violence among foreign nationals living in central Cape Town.

The group was divided over who their leader should be.

Police were deployed to the Central Methodist Mission Church, adjacent to Greenmarket Square, when the refugees’ disagreement escalated.

One group of foreign nationals accused the other of being involved with illegal activities like robbing people in the CBD and selling dagga.

One man was stabbed in the head because of his affiliation with one of the leaders.

Police were called out last night to quell tensions between the opposition groups.

Three men were arrested for being in possession of dangerous weapons.

They are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court once they’ve been charged.

Officers say the situation on Monday is calm and they’re patrolling the area.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA