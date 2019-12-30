3 men arrested following violence at CT church housing foreign nationals

Police were deployed to the Central Methodist Mission Church, adjacent to Greenmarket Square, on Sunday night when the refugees’ disagreement over leadership escalated.

CAPE TOWN - Three men were arrested following Sunday night’s violence among foreign nationals living in central Cape Town.

The group was divided over who their leader should be.

Police were deployed to the Central Methodist Mission Church, adjacent to Greenmarket Square, when the refugees’ disagreement escalated.

One group of foreign nationals accused the other of being involved with illegal activities like robbing people in the CBD and selling dagga.

#CTRefugees Police are guarding the entrance to the Central Methodist Mission where a fight broke out between foreign nationals living there, last night. KB pic.twitter.com/tI84ipWwhG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2019

#CTRefugees Police say “the situation has since been stabilised while our members are still patrolling the area to ensure that law and order are maintained”. KB pic.twitter.com/zRsOitz5ps — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2019

One man was stabbed in the head because of his affiliation with one of the leaders.

Police were called out last night to quell tensions between the opposition groups.

Three men were arrested for being in possession of dangerous weapons.

They are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court once they’ve been charged.

Officers say the situation on Monday is calm and they’re patrolling the area.