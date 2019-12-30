3 killed by knife-wielding man in EC
It’s alleged that the 49-year-old man, armed with a bush knife, accosted his own family on Sunday in the Khabakazi locality. His relatives managed to get away.
CAPE TOWN - A man is behind bars in the Eastern Cape after he allegedly went on a killing spree, murdering three women with a bush knife.
It’s understood residents tried to intervene to stop him in the Centane Village on Sunday, but the man attacked them as well.
But police said the man then went back and allegedly attacked his neighbours with the same bush knife, killing three women. The victims are aged 17, 39 and 52.
The police’s Jackson Manatha said when others tried to intervene, they were also attacked.
“People tried to intervene, but they were attacked and seriously injured. They were rushed to the hospital.”
Manatha said the man tried to flee but was later found hiding in a nearby forest, where he was arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.
