Valentino Grootetjie murder: ACDP calls for suspects not to be granted bail
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of Grootetjie and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) on Sunday asked that murder suspects not be granted bail after the fatal shooting of five-year-old Lavender Hill boy Valentino Grootetjie last week.
Grootetjie was laid to rest on Saturday.
#ValentinoGrootetjie Community activist Lucinda Evans says “we have absent fathers and we have mothers who are protecting their children who are murderers”. KB pic.twitter.com/NoTw9dkJ70— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2019
They were expected to apply for bail during their next court appearance on 23 January 2020.
ACDP Member of Parliament, Marie Sukers, said residents could feel unsafe when reporting a crime as they fear retaliation from the suspects when they are released on bail.
“One of the things that are really hampering communities from living in safety is the fact that people get released on bail,” she said.
The party urged extra scrutiny for bail for all murder suspects for the safety of community members.
Timeline
