Thai navy SEAL who took part in cave rescue dies after year-long infection

Residents, vacationers urged to leave Australian area as fire conditions worsenWorld
Eskom: Possibility of load shedding remains as system vulnerableBusiness
Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five deadWorld
Two dead, 2,500 seek emergency shelter in cyclone-battered FijiWorld
Women take centre stage in protests against gender-based violenceLocal
Beachgoers urged to be cautious as drownings on the riseLocal
Eskom: Possibility of load shedding remains as system vulnerableBusiness
Women take centre stage in protests against gender-based violenceLocal
Beachgoers urged to be cautious as drownings on the riseLocal
SANParks to appoint independent investigator over Nic Dlamini scuffleLocal
SAHRC: Release of Vicki Momberg should not send wrong messageLocal
Ebrahim Rasool launches NGO OneAfrica to fight xenophobiaLocal
Liquor won’t be sold 24 hours a day for ANC’s January celebrations in NCPolitics
KZN ANC denies trying to capture Nazareth Baptist Church for political reasonsPolitics
Tshwane ANC shocked by court decision allowing Mokgalapa to remain mayorPolitics
Stevens Mokgalapa remains Tshwane mayor for a little longerPolitics
Shembe Church faction rejects Premier Zikalala’s mediation attemptsLocal
Minister says she wasn't aware of Ntuli sex claims at time of Usaasa appointmentPolitics
SELLO LEDIGA: The EFF is Malema and Malema is the EFFOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Behold the age of demagoguery and un-thinkBusiness
Judith February's 2020 wish for Ramaphosa - to sift the truthOpinion
EXPLAINER: Why foreign nationals can’t just leave SAOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Attempts to extradite the Guptas is good news for us allOpinion
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: True reconciliation is not only about social cohesionOpinion
Petrol price drop announced for new year but diesel increasesBusiness
Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for SaturdayLocal
Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020Business
Rand powers to new five-month highBusiness
Eskom: There's still a risk of load sheddingBusiness
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues fast food chain for using father's imageLifestyle
Zac Efron flown to hospital after being struck down with infectionLifestyle
Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 December 2019Lifestyle
Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK honours listLifestyle
'Game of Thrones' extra Andrew Dunbar has diedLifestyle
PowerBall results: Friday, 27 December 2019Lifestyle
Buzzwords for 2019Lifestyle
2019: The year gene therapy came of ageLifestyle
Barcelona's Suarez renews wedding vows, with Messi on guest listLifestyle
Charlie Sheen still wanted for 'Dancing With the Stars'Lifestyle
Man United up to fifth with 2-0 win at BurnleySport
West Ham's Pellegrini sacked, Leicester back on trackSport
Pattinson takes three as New Zealand collapse chasing 488Sport
All Blacks' Barrett 'kicked out' of second Test at MCGSport
'Gutted' Murray out of ATP Cup and Australian OpenSport
South Africa leave England with mountain to climbSport
CARTOON: The New Spirit of Christmas
CARTOON: Road HazardsLocal
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
Thai navy SEAL who took part in cave rescue dies after year-long infection
Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak had been receiving treatment, but his condition worsened, the navy said in a statement.
BANGKOK - A Thai navy SEAL who took part in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year has died from a blood infection he contracted during the operation, the Royal Thai Navy said on Friday.
Petty Officer Beiret Bureerak had been receiving treatment, but his condition worsened, the navy said in a statement.
Another rescuer, former navy diver Sergeant Saman Kuman, died during the rescue operation.
Wild Boars Academy’s coach Ekapol Chanthawong and 12 boys had gone to explore the Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai province on 23 June 2018, when a rainy-season downpour flooded the cave system and trapped them underground.
They survived for nine days on water dripping from rocks before they were discovered. Volunteers from abroad joined the rescue effort, which ended on 10 July when the boys and their coach were all brought out safely.
Timeline
