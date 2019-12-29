Still no arrests after 7 bodies found next to N12 in Ekurhuleni

The bodies were found on Thursday with gunshot wounds to the upper body and one burned beyond recognition.

JOHANNESBURG - No arrest have been made in connection with the killing of seven men whose bodies were found next to the N12 freeway at the Putfontein off-ramp in Ekurhuleni.

The area where the bodies were found was known for infighting between illegal miners, however, the exact circumstances of the killing were yet to be determined.

There was speculation that the deceased were illegal miners but officials could not confirm this. The bodies had since been taken to a local pathological centre as Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza explained.

“There are no arrests and we are still busy with the process of identification,” Kweza said.



For years there were incidents of alleged infighting between illegal miners in the area of Ekurhuleni. In 2014, 14 illegal miners were found dead in Benoni.

Two years later, three illegal miners were found dead at a disused mine in Langlaagte, Johannesburg.