SANParks to appoint independent investigator over Nic Dlamini scuffle

CAPE TOWN - SANParks said it’s in the process of appointing an independent investigating body to probe the altercation between top-tier cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and park rangers.

Five Table Mountain National Park rangers involved in the incident were placed on precautionary suspension, pending the finalisation of the investigation.

It’s understood Dlamini had undergone surgery on Saturday.

The scuffle between the cyclist and the rangers gained traction on social media, with many calling for decisive action the rangers for their intense use of force while detaining Dlamini.

SANParks’ acting communications head Rey Thahkuli said: “We have issued them with letters of intention to suspend them. They have also been given an opportunity to reply.”

Sven Thiele, a friend of Dlamini’s, tweeted a picture of him along with an update of his recovery.