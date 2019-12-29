SAHRC: Release of Vicki Momberg should not send wrong message
Momberg was set free on Friday as part of the special remission of sentence announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Reconciliation Day.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said racism should be condemned at all costs, this despite the release of convicted racist Vicki Momberg.
The former real estate agent was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black officer the k-word 48 times following a smash and grab incident in 2016.
The racist rant was captured on a video that went viral, sparking outrage.
She was later sentenced to two years behind bars with one year suspended.
Momberg was set free after spending only a few months at the Sun City prison in Johannesburg.
Momberg was rearrested in November this year after she failed to appear in court in August.
She was released after she reached her sentence expiry date, thanks to the special remission of sentence announced by Ramaphosa.
The SAHRC’s CEO Tseliso Thipanyane said the release of the former real estate agent should not send a wrong message.
“I don’t think anybody is challenging any release. However, it should not send the wrong signal, that people can get away with a crime.”
Other convicts set free through the remission programme include Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and abaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.
