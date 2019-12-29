'Please help us': Cape community mourns 5-year-old killed by stray bullet
The five-year-old died last weekend when a stray bullet hit him as he played in his yard.
CAPE TOWN - Lavender Hill residents in Cape Town have taken aim at government officials, saying they only take an interest in their area in the wake of tragic events.
The community laid to rest one of its youngest members, Valentino Grootetjie, on Saturday.
The five-year-old died last weekend when a stray bullet hit him as he played in his yard.
His funeral saw the city’s mayor and the national police minister in attendance. But some locals were not impressed by their presence.
Police patrolled the streets outside Levana Primary School while the funeral took place.
#ValentinoGrootetjie Community activist Lucinda Evans says “we have absent fathers and we have mothers who are protecting their children who are murderers”. KB pic.twitter.com/NoTw9dkJ70— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2019
Lavender Hill residents attending Grootetjie’s funeral said they had lost all hope with the state of rampant gun violence in the neighbourhood.
An emotional resident said: “The police must do something. Our children can’t die like this. Please do something. We need your help desperately.”
A woman who was at the crime scene said she was heartbroken.
“I am a resident and I was there when the boy laid there. It was very sad. That could have been my child.”
Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato both urged residents to report criminal activity even if they are related to the perpetrators.
Plato added his voice to calls for more support from the community in the fight against crime.
“The shocking issue for me is the families of the killers. They didn’t report them to the police to admit that their family members were involved.”
However, residents told Eyewitness News that more needs to be done to achieve a significant reduction in crime.
“All year, they should have been here, but now they’re here after the shooting.”
Another resident added: “We try to stand together, but we can’t do this without police and government.”
In a separate incident earlier this month, 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly died after being caught in the crossfire of gun violence. At the same time, a 16-year-old boy was injured during the shooting in the same area.
Two months ago, a 13-year-old girl was also shot and wounded in Hanover Park amid gang violence.
In another incident three months ago, a 12-year-old boy was killed in gang violence. He was one of three children killed in a shooting in Clarkes Estate, in Elsies River. An 18-year-old man also died following the shooting in the Cape Town community.
WATCH: Elsies River reeling after 4 killed in alleged gang hit
Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs & Lizell Persens.
More in Local
-
DA will lose Tshwane in 2020, says ANC
-
Liquor won’t be sold 24 hours a day for ANC’s January celebrations in NC
-
Petrol price drop announced for new year but diesel increases
-
Families suspend search for trapped Lily Mine workers
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 December 2019
-
SANParks suspends five rangers involved in Nic Dlamini scuffle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.